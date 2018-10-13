JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't worried about revenge from Bengals for Vontaze Burfict hit

Pretty much every game between the NFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals gets chippy. There are always big hits, arguments, and a whole lot of unnecessary roughness penalties.

Last year's late-season contest between the two teams was no different. For example, Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster laid out Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict with a huge crack-back block.

JuJu lays out Burfict pic.twitter.com/e74GmPNN5a — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) December 5, 2017

Burfict left the game with a concussion. He later returned to play before suffering another injury a few weeks later and being declared out for the season. While already out, Burfict failed yet another performance enhancing drug test. He was suspended for four games. In his appeal, Burfict blamed the failed test on the hit from Smith-Schuster and the fact that he was on prescription drugs.

Burfict's appeal will center around the fact that he was on prescribed medication for the concussion he suffered on a hit from Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster on Dec. 4 and that he suffered a Grade 3 shoulder AC sprain during the Detroit Lions game on Dec. 24 and was on prescribed medications for this injury as well, per another source. The disputed test occurred Dec. 27, when Burfict already had been ruled out for the season, and he is expected to argue that he could not be using any drug to gain an advantage when he wasn't even playing.

Smith-Schuster was not having it.

Lol you can’t be serious 😂😴 https://t.co/hYZeZ2OzfF — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 17, 2018

With the two teams set to square off this Sunday for the first time in 2018, Smith-Schuster says he's not worried about the Bengals seeking revenge for the big hit on Burfict.

Does Smith-Schuster think the Bengals will be physical toward him? "Of course -- not just me, but everybody." Is he going to be watching his back? "No, I am thinking I am fine -- (and) I think my guys have got my back."

Rather than injuries, Smith-Schuster says he's concentrated on repeating the result of that previous game. "I'm just worried about the game and just playing focused and playing with my teammates and just going out there and coming out with a victory," the receiver said.