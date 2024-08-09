The New England Patriots are moving on from their most notable free-agent signing of the 2023 offseason. According to NFL Media, the Patriots will release veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Patriots just last offseason, with the Pats apparently choosing him over retaining Jakobi Meyers, who left for a similar deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith-Schuster's release saves the Patriots just $647,059 against the cap, according to Over the Cap, and he will carry a dead-money charge of $2.63 million in 2025 as well.

JuJu Smith-Schuster NE • WR • #7 TAR 47 REC 29 REC YDs 260 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Smith-Schuster's only season in New England was marred by injuries from the jump, playing in just 11 games and logging a 65% snaps rate, the lowest of his NFL career.

The veteran wideout had previously spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one with the Kansas City Chiefs. His breakout 2018 campaign wherein he recorded 111 catches fort 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns ended up being the high-water mark of his career to date, as he has since struggled with injuries and bouts of inconsistency.

The Pats will move forward with Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, K.J. Osborn, and rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker as their primary wide receivers -- unless they re-enter the mix in the ever-evolving Brandon Aiyuk trade sweepstakes.

Let's walk through some potential landing spots for Smith-Schuster once he hits the open market:

After parting ways with both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams earlier this offseason, the Chargers have one of the thinnest wide receiver corps in the NFL. They clearly have high hopes for second-round pick Ladd McConkey, but beyond him, it's just Josh Palmer, DJ Chark and Quentin Johnston. Smith-Schuster can be a short-area slot man and he remains a solid blocker, and it's that latter skill set that could endear him to Jim Harbaugh.

The Falcons lost Rondale Moore for the season earlier this week, and don't have much in the way of depth behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson comes to Atlanta by way of the Los Angeles Rams, where they often asked their receivers to work the short and intermediate areas of the field and serve as blockers in the run game.

The Eagles signed Devante Parker this offseason to be their No. 3 wide receiver, but he elected to retire. Smith-Schuster isn't the same kind of player as Parker, who operated throughout his career as a true "X" receiver; but if the Eagles want to keep A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith on the perimeter, Smith-Schuster could slide into the slot and pick up some of those snaps.