The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Thanksgiving night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens has been postponed. The game was moved to Sunday, and the league will announce the time will be announced later on Wednesday. The decision stemmed from the Ravens having at least 10 players that have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Among those who tested positive are running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Ravens likely would've been extremely shorthanded on the offensive line if the game was played on Thanksgiving. Centers Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura had close contact with players that tested positive, so they would've been forced to sit out.

The Steelers have been very affected by COVID-19 this season, but it has been out of their control. Pittsburgh was supposed to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 4 matchup, but due to the Titans' outbreak, the game was postponed until Week 7. Now weeks later, their schedule is being altered once again because of an outbreak on a team they are set to face.

Pittsburgh's players were not happy with the league's decision to postpone the Thanksgiving game. Star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Eric Ebron took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.