On the periphery of his first time as a free agent, JuJu Smith-Schuster took a minute to thank the fanbase that embraced him from Day One. On Sunday afternoon, Smith-Schuster thanked Steelers fans for their support during the past four years.

The former USC star immediately endeared himself to Steelers fans when he cried tears of joy after Pittsburgh selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. His play on the field as a rookie, along with his infectious personality, has made him one of the Steelers' most popular players. An example of Smith-Schuster's popularity in Pittsburgh was the city-wide search for his lost bicycle during his rookie season. Smith-Schuster eventually found his bike and, in the process, found a second home in Pittsburgh, at least for the past four years.

"No matter what happens this week, if I'm back or if I'm somewhere else, just know that I will never see Pittsburgh as just [four years] of my life, but a part of who I am," Smith-Schuster wrote via Twitter. "I'll always carry that tough, blue collar spirit for the rest of my life."

Smith-Schuster all but ended any speculation last Thursday, when he voted "that's a negative" on an online poll asking whether or he would return to Pittsburgh. The very next day, however, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers want Smith-Schuster back and have reached out to his representatives.

Even if the Steelers make him an offer before March 17, it's a safe bet that Smith-Schuster will decide to test the open market. The Steelers' current salary cap situation (they have just over $5 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap) limits how much they can offer Smith-Schuster. Pittsburgh also has to keep money available to take care of defensive stars T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the coming years. Given their financial limitations, Smith-Schuster will surely receive a higher offer from a different team.

Regardless, the Steelers will not be able to keep both Smith-Schuster and Bud Dupree, who recorded 19.5 sacks over his last 27 games. If Pittsburgh loses both players, they will rely on second-year linebacker Alex Highsmith and receivers Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and James Washington to fill those spots.

Whoever gets Smith-Schuster is getting a seasoned pro who is still just 24 years old. A physical receiver at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Smith-Schuster caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns during his first four seasons in Pittsburgh. He was named team MVP in 2018 after catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.