Juju Smith-Schuster signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, but the wide receiver is not necessarily ready to say goodbye to the Pittsburgh Steelers forever. Smith-Schuster reflected on his time in Pittsburgh following a recent trip to the city and did not rule out an eventual return.

Smith-Schuster was in Steel City for a Final Farewell charity event with proceeds benefiting various organizations.

Even though Smith-Schuster will be playing for another AFC team next year, hundreds of Steelers fans still came out to support him and say a final goodbye.

The 25-year-old felt the love from fans of his former team and hinted that he could be back in black and gold someday.

"I could see myself back here," he said. "Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me."

He seemed surprised at how many people came out and was impressed with the fans' loyalties.

"Steelers fans, they're always loyal no matter where you go," Smith-Schuster said. "I have so many Steelers fans but I also have so many JuJu fans. Being here, it shows. I thought I was going to have like a hundred people. I think about 400 people are here, plus, and the line is still going."

After the event, he tweeted, "Amazed by the turnout in Pittsburgh for our charity farewell event today. Thank you so much to everyone who came out and made this all possible!"

Smith-Schuster will be joining Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes next season after signing a one-year, $10.75 million deal. He started his NFL career with the Steelers when they drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.