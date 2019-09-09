JuJu Smith-Schuster sustains toe injury in waning minutes of Steelers' loss to Patriots

JuJu Smith-Schuster, with two minutes remaining in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 33-3 loss to the New England Patriots, sustained a toe injury that kept him out of the final plays of Sunday night's game. While Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said that Smith-Schuster's injury will be further evaluated during the week, Smith-Schuster told reporters that he expects to be on the field when the Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh's new No. 1 receiver with Antonio Brown now a member of the Patriots, caught six of eight targets Sunday for 78 yards. He was guarded throughout the night by New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who didn't allow Smith-Schuster to reach the end zone while helping limit the Steelers to just 308 yards of total offense. The Steelers were also just 3 of 12 on third down conversions.

"Just tried to get my hands on him on every snap, play towards my leverage and play aggressive," Gilmore told NBC's Michele Tafoya after the game. "We knew they were gonna make some plays, but I just tried to play aggressive, and we played good as a defense."

Pittsburgh cannot afford to lose Smith-Schuster, the team's leader with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards last season. The Steelers' other four receivers -- Donte Moncrief, Ryan Switzer, Diontae Johnson and James Washington -- combined to catch just 14 of 27 targets for 105 yards on Sunday night.

On Sunday, the Steelers will face a Seahawks defense that allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to throw for 418 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle's 21-20 victory on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster wasn't the only Steeler that sustained an injury on Sunday. Center Maurkice Pouncey sustained an ankle injury, cornerback Joe Haden suffered a shoulder injury, and outside linebacker T.J. Watt sustained a hip injury. Expect Tomlin to offer updates on these injuries during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.