JuJu Smith-Schuster: Toughest adjustment to NFL is not staying up gaming until 2 a.m.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is having a fantastic rookie campaign. He has 49 catches for 774 yards and six touchdowns, and he's made some seriously explosive plays in his already impressive young career. If the rookie running back class weren't so stacked, he might be getting some Rookie of the Year talks, but guys like Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey are having seasons that are hard to ignore.

So if it isn't opposing defenses striking fear into him, what keeps Smith-Schuster up at night? It turns out quite a bit. When asked what the toughest adjustment to the NFL has been, Smith-Schuster had an answer locked and loaded.

"Sleep," he said. "Being young and just up all night just having fun. Sleep has been the most challenging for me. I just like to be up, playing video games, playing social media, going to bed at 2 a.m. I'm still trying to balance that out."

The 21-year-old receiver is learning that it can be a tough balance. Plenty of people struggle with this when they hit "the real world," of course. JuJu is a known gamer. When the Steelers went to Dave & Buster's, JuJu went full Super Saiyan and called it his "element."

JuJu: "This is my element. This is what I love doing, playing video games, having fun." pic.twitter.com/0aSGPsr4eF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2017

And before "Monday Night Football" against the Bengals, he mimed gaming with a young fan.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has some fun playing video games with a young fan before #MNF 😂👏🎮pic.twitter.com/ju4k33poMv — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) December 5, 2017

Smith-Schuster has quickly become a fan-favorite for his fun-loving attitude (and the bike saga earlier this season didn't hurt), and it's easy to see why. Since Antonio Brown got injured against the Patriots, Smith-Schuster has only become more involved, and he looks like a worthy addition to an already outstanding Steelers offense. Imagine what he would be like if he got his eight hours.