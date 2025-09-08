New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore announced Monday that safety Julian Blackmon could miss the rest of the 2025 season with a shoulder injury. Blackmon, who joined the Saints as a free agent in July, suffered the injury in New Orleans' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Blackmon played the entire game but realized the severity of his injury later.

"Unfortunate injury," Moore told reporters during his weekly press conference. "It will be a long one, potentially for the full season. That's a tough one."

Blackmon missed one game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. He had surgery in January to repair a torn labrum after playing in 16 games. He initially signed with the Saints just one day after safety Tyrann Mathieu announced his sudden retirement from the NFL. Blackmon filled the starting safety voided by Mathieu and was expected to maintain that role the entire season.

Without Blackmon, the Saints could turn to a younger option or a free agent signing to play alongside veteran Justin Reid. Third-year defensive back Jordan Howden, who started 11 games over his first two seasons in New Orleans, missed the Arizona game with an oblique injury, but he can play plenty of snaps when healthy.

The Saints also have rookie Jonas Sanker, who joined the roster as a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanker showcased an impressive preseason and training camp but did not log any stats against the Cardinals.