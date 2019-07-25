Julian Edelman reportedly dealing with a broken thumb, might miss Patriots' preseason
Edelman was spotted wearing a brace on his thumb at his youth football camp
The New England Patriots already know they will play the upcoming season without a player who has long been one of Tom Brady's top targets, as Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement earlier this offseason. Now, though, it appears they may be without another of Brady's most reliable receivers for at least a little while.
In the wake of reports that Julian Edelman will miss a few weeks with a mysterious thumb injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that said injury is a broken thumb -- and it could keep Edelman out for the entire preseason.
It now makes much more sense that Edelman was spotted at his youth camp wearing a thumb brace under his football gloves.
With Edelman out for at least a few weeks, the Patriots will have an opportunity to get a look at some of their young receivers who have not had quite as much of a chance to work with Brady.
Phillip Dorsett has the most experience playing with Brady. Demaryius Thomas has the most experience in the league. N'Keal Harry was a first-round pick. Braxton Berrios makes the most sense as the kind of slot guy the Pats like to use. Maurice Harris has the best utility as a deep threat.
Which of those players distinguishes themselves over the course of the next few weeks will help decide who is on the field alongside Edelman when the regular season begins, so this is certainly a battle that bears watching during training camp.
