Julian Edelman reportedly facing four-game suspension for violating NFL's PED policy

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman missed all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in a preseason game. One of Tom Brady's favorite targets, Edelman hauled in 98 passes for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns in '16, and was eager to get back on the field this September.

Now it looks like his return will be delayed, but not by injury concerns. According to ESPN's Field Yates and Adam Schefter, Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He is appealing the suspension.

As recently as Tuesday, which was also the Patriots' first day of mandatory minicamp, Edelman spoke about his recovery.

"Any time you get to go out and see the fellas, play with them, talk with them, be in the huddle and look at guys, and participate in drills, that's what you play the game for ultimately," he said, via the Boston Globe. "It was tough to watch it on the sidelines last year. To come out here and do little things, strap on the helmet, it put some perspective on how lucky you are to get to play the game."

Last Friday, during Brady's annual Best Buddies Football Challenge, Edelman could be seen hauling in a touchdown pass from the future Hall of Fame quarterback,

Tom Brady evades the pass rush from his son, Benny, to hit Julian Edelman for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/kLFVdRELTx — Boston.com Patriots News (@BDCPatriots) June 1, 2018

Whatever fate awaits Edelman, the Patriots bolstered their receiving corps this offseason, adding Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie sixth-round pick Braxton Berrios, who join a depth chart that includes Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt.