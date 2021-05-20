Julian Edelman shot down any rumors of a chance that he will join former New England Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Appearing on Michael Irvin's podcast, Edelman stressed that he is done playing in the NFL, and that he will not return to play with his former teammates in Tampa for a very specific reason.

"I'm a one-team guy," Edelman said, per NFL.com.

Edelman, who retired earlier this offseason after 12 years in the NFL, spent his entire career with the Patriots. (He played 11 seasons as he missed the entire 2017 campaign with a torn ACL.) He was converted from a college quarterback to wide receiver, and eventually became one of Brady's most reliable targets as he played his role in three of the team's Super Bowl victories.

For his part, Edelman noted that he is incredibly satisfied with the way his career turned out.

"My knee's breaking down, I'm not gonna sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted," Edelman explained. "I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all time, like, yo, I'm not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don't need anything else to prove. I'm good with what I did. I left it all out on the field."

He left the game with 620 receptions, 6,822 receiving yards, and 36 touchdowns. Because of his prolific postseason play, there are some who make a Hall of Fame case for the longtime slot receiver. He may have an outside chance of getting in, but he doesn't seem to be sweating it either way.

"I didn't play the game to be in the Hall ... It's an honor to even be mentioned," he said. "You know and if something happens, something happens, you know I'm not gonna be worrying about that, I'll be worrying about my new job here on Inside the NFL."