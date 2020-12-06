The New England Patriots have been without top receiver Julian Edelman since Week 7 thanks to a knee injury that required a procedure and has sidelined him for the past half dozen games. While Edelman is eligible to come off injured reserve, that absence looks like it'll continue a little while longer. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the former Super Bowl MVP is "still a couple of weeks" away from being able to rejoin the team.

Edelman does hope to return this season to help New England make a late run toward the postseason. The Patriots are currently on the West Coast with back-to-back matchups against the Chargers and Rams. After that, it's possible Edelman, who was also placed on the reserve/COVID list on Monday, could be closer to a return to the receiver unit.

Julian Edelman NE • WR • 11 TAR 39 REC 21 REC YDs 315 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

"I know he's working extremely hard and I would certainly never count Julian out of anything," Bill Belichick told WEEI's Ordway, Merloni & Fauria this week. "He's got a tremendous will and work ethic and is very competitive. Football is very important to him, so it would take a lot for me to count him out, put it that way."

He added: "I think Julian has made a lot of progress in the last couple of weeks. I talked to him the other day and [he's] certainly feeling better and able to do a little more each day. We'll take it day-by-day and see how it goes."

The Patriots are averaging just 197.4 passing yards per game this season, which is the fourth-fewest mark in the NFL. Getting Edelman back in the fold would certainly help that area of the offense be a bit more formidable.