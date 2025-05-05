While his Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy is up for debate, Julian Edelman's place in New England Patriots history is anything but. Edelman's contributions to New England's dynasty has led to him being selected as the 37th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

One of the most prolific receivers in NFL postseason history, Edelman will be inducted alongside former NFL head coach Bill Parcells, whose Hall of Fame career includes leading the Patriots to the franchise's second Super Bowl berth and the first one under current team owner Robert Kraft.

"Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise's history," Kraft said in a statement. "There aren't many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he finished his career with the second-most receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP.

"No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite."

A former late-round pick, Edelman (who actually played quarterback in college at Kent State) ultimately blossomed into a key member of the Patriots' 2010s dynasty. A productive regular season player, Edelman's true claim to fame is what he accomplished in the postseason, as he is third all time in career receptions (118) and receiving yards (1,442). Over a five-year span, Edelman led all postseason receivers in receptions four times and receiving yards on three occasions.

Edelman's postseason prowess included several iconic moments in Super Bowls. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, made a ridiculous catch off his fingertips that helped New England complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII after catching 10 passes for 141 yards in New England's victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

While his postseason career is the stuff of legends, Edelman's regular-season stats pale in comparison. But despite his lack of regular-season numbers, Edelman's name has come up in recent years when it comes to his possible election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame (he will be eligible for induction for the first time in 2026).

Edelman's detractors point to his lack of regular-season stats, while his supporters point out the fact that other receivers (most notably former Steelers wideouts Lynn Swann and John Stallworth) have previously been inducted because of their success in Super Bowls despite not having gaudy regular-season numbers.

Rob Gronkowski, a former teammate of Edelman and a surefire future Hall of Famer, offered an objective answer when asked about Edelman's chances of receiving a gold jacket and a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio someday.

"I would say Julian Edelman is 100% a Hall of Famer with the New England Patriots," Gronkowski told CBS Sports in a 2023 interview. "He will definitely be in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

"I would say [the Pro Football Hall of Fame] is up there for debate. ... If his playoff stats were the same stats he had during the regular season, he would 100% be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's going to be up for debate for all the writers to decide if his playoff numbers are deserving enough to get him in the Hall of Fame. But if there was a Hall of Fame for just playoffs, Juilan Edelman would lead the way."