Julian Edelman undergoes X-Rays on rib injury that forced him out of Week 3

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman injured his chest in the closing minute of the first half of New England's eventual 30-14 win over the New York Jets in Week 3. The Super Bowl LIII MVP suffered the injury as he began running up field on a three-yard catch. Edelman was taken down by Jets corner Brian Poole and then lineman Henry Anderson fell on top of him.

Edelman was noticeably in pain and then retreated to the locker room with about 30 seconds to play in the half. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game with what the team qualified as a chest injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, however, Edelman suffered a rib injury, which makes more sense by looking at where the receiver was favoring wehn he left the game. Rapoport notes that he already underwent X-Rays and they came back negative.

Prior to going down with the injury, Edelman was able to catch seven of his ten targets for 62 yards and a three-yard touchdown grab from Tom Brady in the second quarter.

While the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, if Edelman is slated to miss New England's Week 4 matchup with the Bills in Buffalo, Phillip Dorsett, Josh Gordon and rookie Jakobi Meyers will see an uptick in action along with running backs Rex Burkhead and James White.