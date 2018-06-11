Julio Jones at odds with Falcons? Pro Bowl receiver to skip mandatory minicamp

Less than a month after insisting that he's on good terms with the Falcons, it appears that might not actually be the case for Julio Jones.

A turbulent offseason between Jones and the Falcons took a turn for the worse on Monday, when general manager Thomas Dimitroff announced that the team's star wide receiver wouldn't be attending any portion of the the Falcons' three-day minicamp, which starts on Tuesday.

"We have been in contact with Julio and his representation," Dimitroff said in a statement. "We will not discuss those conversations publicly except to say we feel they have been productive and constructive. We understand the concerns and thoughts from their perspective. Although not ideal, Julio informed us today he would not be attending minicamp."

Although Dimitroff described the talks with Jones' camp as "productive and constructive," it appears that the wide receiver's camp doesn't feel the same way. Jones' agent, Jimmy Sexton, was in no mood to talk about the situation on Monday.

"I'm not going to comment publicly about the situation," Sexton said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I'm going to let them say whatever they want to say."

The fact that Jones is missing minicamp apparently has everything to do with the fact that he wants a new contract.

One of the reasons that Jones is skipped OTAs this year is because he wanted an "update" to the deal he signed three years ago, according to NFL.com. Although Jones signed a monstrous five-year, $71.25 million deal in 2015, that contract hasn't really stood the test of time.

In 2018, Jones is scheduled to make $10.5 million in base salary, which ranks sixth in the NFL among wide receivers. Jones' average annual salary of $14.25 million isn't even in the top five anymore, with both Jarvis Landry ($15.1 million) and Sammy Watkins ($16 million) blowing by him this offseason. Jones currently has the eighth-highest average annual salary among receivers.

The problem for Jones is that he basically has zero leverage in any negotiation with the Falcons. The receiver still has three years left on his current deal, which means the Falcons have him under contract through the 2020 season. Although Matt Ryan got a new deal this offseason, the circumstances were different because Ryan had only one year left on his contract.

If Jones is willing to hold out until a deal gets done, this could turn into a sticky situation for the Falcons. On one hand, if they agree to restructure Jones' deal, then they will have set a precedent and they might have to deal with other players asking for a new contract in the middle of their deal. On the other hand, if they don't restructure Jones' deal, we might have to start a "Julio holdout watch" because there's a good chance he wouldn't show up to training camp.

For the most part, Jones hasn't really been willing to talk this offseason, but he did answer one question about his contract back in May and he said it had nothing to do with why he was staying away from the team.

"It's not even about [my contract]," Jones told TMZ. "Everybody wants a story right now. There's no story to be told. I'm just working. I'm getting myself better. I'm just working on myself right now. There's no bad blood between me and the team or anything like that. Everybody on the outside trying to look in and destroy what we built there."

The problem for Jones is now that he's skipping mandatory minicamp, there is a story here. For one, the Falcons now have the power to fine him up to $84,435 for the missed practices. If Jones decides to sit out training camp, the Falcons would be allowed to fine him $40,000 for every day he misses.

The interesting thing here is that all of this drama is coming less than three weeks after Jones said everything was "good" between him and the Falcons.

"I'm not going anywhere," Jones said. "I love the team. I love the organization. I love everybody there. We good."

Although Jones has assured Falcons fans that everything is "good," his actions are speaking a lot louder than his words and his actions make it seem like a holdout could be coming if he doesn't get a new deal.