Julio Jones has an astronomical yardage goal for 2019 that would smash the NFL receiving record

If Julio Jones gets his way, he might be breaking records on and off the field this year.

The Falcons receiver, who has been spent the past few months hoping to get a new contract from the team, reported to training camp this week even though he still doesn't have a new deal in place. Although Jones didn't spend much time talking about his contract during his first interview of camp, he did spend some time talking about his goals for 2019 and let's just say that he has some mind-boggling goals.

"I'm not ever going to lie to you, I'm going crazy this year," Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday. "I'm going crazy. I've been doing everything that I need to do. I'm taking care of my body. Physically and mentally, I'll be ready to go."

So what exactly does "going crazy" mean?

Glad you asked.

No NFL receiver has ever reached 2,000 yards in a season, so you might think that's what Jones means by going crazy, but nope, he actually wants to top even that number.

"Well, I'm not a prediction-type guy, but I might mess around and go three (thousand), you know what I'm talking about," Jones said.

THREE THOUSAND YARDS?

The Falcons receiver apparently had a straight face when he said this, so there's a good chance he was dead serious.

If Jones were to reach 3,000 yards, it would smash the NFL single-season record, which currently belongs to Calvin Johnson. Megatron set the record back in 2012 when he finished the year with 1,964 yards, which is a number Jones could conceivably top in 2019.

Not only is he one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he's also in the receiving record book himself. Back in 2015, Jones finished with 1,871 yards, which is the second-highest single-season total of all-time. Not to mention, Jones has gone over the 1,400 yard mark in each of the past five seasons.

Of course, that doesn't mean he'll be able to reach 3,000 yards. To make that happen, Jones would have to average 187.5 yards per game in 2019, which seems like a long shot when you consider that he's only gone over the 185-yard mark a total of four times in his career. It feels like 2,000 yards could be possible, but 3,000 seems out of reach, and now I feel bad for crushing his hopes and dreams.

As for the other record Jones could break, that would be a money one. The Falcons receiver is in line to get a new contract during camp and it wouldn't be surprising at all if he gets a deal worth more than $18 million per year, which would make him the highest paid receiver in the league.