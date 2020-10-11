Julio Jones' hamstring injury will keep him out of the Falcons' Week 5 game against the Panthers. The Falcons' seven-time Pro Bowl receiver is listed as inactive. He re-aggravated his hamstring during Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Packers. Despite Jones not practicing this week, the Falcons had originally listed him as a game-time decision on their final injury report.

Jones' hamstring injury also kept him out of Atlanta's Week 3 loss to the Bears. The injury has clearly limited Jones' effectiveness when he has been able to play this season. Through three games, Jones has caught just 15 of 20 targets for 213 yards. With Jones less than 100%, the Falcons' passing attack has been anchored by Calvin Ridley, who leads the team with 21 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns. Russell Gage is second on the team with 19 receptions for 208 yards, while tight end Hayden Hurst has two touchdown receptions.

On Sunday, the Falcons will face a Panthers defense that is seventh in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed. Carolina is just 21st in the league in rushing yards allowed and 29th in yards per carry allowed. This could lead to a big day for running back Todd Gurley, who has rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries over the Falcons' last two games. Gurley, who two years ago helped the Rams capture an NFC title, is hungry to help get Atlanta its first win of the 2020 season.

"Nobody is going out there to lose on purpose," Gurley said after last Monday night's loss to the Packers. "Whatever we're doing isn't enough. We just have to do more, just strain a little bit more. When I [say] turn it up a notch, let's just start off with getting one win and taking it week by week."