Julio Jones refutes story he hired divers to find $150K earring: 'It was insured'
The real story: The Falcons wide receiver has an earring worth $150,000
We've all been there: Having fun on the lake only to jump off your Jet Ski and lose a $150,000 earring in the process.
This is what happened recently to Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who on Saturday wanted to clear up a few things about what happened after he hit the water.
"I didn't hire anyone like a dive team," Jones told reporters, via ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "I did not do that. It was insured. I was fine. I didn't get thrown off anything. I jumped off the Jet Ski. So, let's clear it up."
This all started after a television report indicated that Jones had fallen off the aforementioned Jet Ski, lost the aforementioned earring, and called in a dive team to find it.
Meanwhile, Jones didn't say whether his earring was recovered, though a diver at Georgia's Lake Lanier told WXIA-TV that the earring is "down in the crevasses and nooks and crannies. It's impossible -- absolutely impossible."
Hopefully, that's "absolutely impossible" in the same way it was "absolutely impossible" for the Patriots to overcome a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI.
For obvious reasons, the Falcons aren't interested in relitigating what happened last February but are looking ahead to 2017.
"They didn't give me a hard time [about losing the earring]," Jones said. "We were in camp. We were really just happy to see each other (from) the long break. Just getting back and greeting each other. ... We didn't really make a big deal out of it because it's not a big deal."
Jones added: "[A]s long as I'm good, it's materialistic stuff. You can always get that kind of stuff back."
-
Russell Wilson: I want to play 25 years
Wilson wants to play longer than Manning, Brady and Favre
-
Colts' Luck won't say when he'll return
The Colts are only as good as Luck, one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks
-
Big Ben disputes Arians' Porter story
Arians was Roethlisberger's offensive coordinator through the 2011 season
-
Cowboys sign quarterback behind Prescott
With backup Zac Dysert out with an injury, the Cowboys add the younger McCown
-
Ravens fans don't want Kaepernick?
Colin Kaepernick might not be welcome in Baltimore
-
Mallett awful at Ravens practice Friday
The Ravens might want to keep Colin Kaepernick's phone number handy
Add a Comment