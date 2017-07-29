Julio Jones refutes story he hired divers to find $150K earring: 'It was insured'

We've all been there: Having fun on the lake only to jump off your Jet Ski and lose a $150,000 earring in the process.

This is what happened recently to Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who on Saturday wanted to clear up a few things about what happened after he hit the water.

"I didn't hire anyone like a dive team," Jones told reporters, via ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "I did not do that. It was insured. I was fine. I didn't get thrown off anything. I jumped off the Jet Ski. So, let's clear it up."

This all started after a television report indicated that Jones had fallen off the aforementioned Jet Ski, lost the aforementioned earring, and called in a dive team to find it.

Meanwhile, Jones didn't say whether his earring was recovered, though a diver at Georgia's Lake Lanier told WXIA-TV that the earring is "down in the crevasses and nooks and crannies. It's impossible -- absolutely impossible."

Hopefully, that's "absolutely impossible" in the same way it was "absolutely impossible" for the Patriots to overcome a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI.

For obvious reasons, the Falcons aren't interested in relitigating what happened last February but are looking ahead to 2017.

"They didn't give me a hard time [about losing the earring]," Jones said. "We were in camp. We were really just happy to see each other (from) the long break. Just getting back and greeting each other. ... We didn't really make a big deal out of it because it's not a big deal."

Jones added: "[A]s long as I'm good, it's materialistic stuff. You can always get that kind of stuff back."