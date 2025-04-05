If not for the Patriots mounting the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Julio Jones's balletic grab in Super Bowl LI would be remembered as one of the greatest plays in the history of the big game. While the play was ultimately overshadowed by New England's comeback, it still serves as an example of just how great Jones was during his prime years with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones, who announced his retirement on Friday following a 13-year NFL career, will undoubtedly go down as one of the best receivers of his generation. And while it's gotten harder for receivers to get inducted in recent years, it's safe to say that Jones will at some point have his career immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Jones' accomplishments and production are on par with some of the greatest receivers of all time. With that in mind, here's a look at where Jones ranks among other receivers who were drafted since 2000. As you can imagine, several notable wideouts were left on the cutting room floor, including Tyreek Hill, Chad Johnson, Anquan Boldin, A.J. Green and current stars Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, among others.

Honorable mention: Tyreek Hill

While his career has been incredible up to this point, Hill hasn't played long enough to rival the career numbers that would merit a spot in the top 10. Hill can possibly surpass some of the wideouts who currently occupy the top 10 with a big 2025 season after injuries hindered him last season.

Travis Hunter landing spots: Ranking best fits for top NFL Draft prospect, including Giants, Patriots Jordan Dajani

A Pro Bowler each year from 2017-22, Adams has been a touchdown machine throughout his NFL career. He's had six seasons with at least 10 touchdown grabs and has paced the league in touchdown receptions on multiple occasions. Adams' 103 touchdown catches are currently 10th all time.

While injuries have slowed him in recent years, Hopkins was one of the NFL's best receivers during his prime years. He was named to five Pro Bowls over a six-year span, led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2017, and has tallied seven seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

While he may not have some of the accolades other wideouts on this list have, Evans has the record for the most 1,000-yard reasons to begin a career. Evans' 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is tied with the legendary Jerry Rice for most all time. Evans' career also includes a Super Bowl win as a member of the 2020 Buccaneers.

If there's an NFL All-time Underrated Team, Smith would be on it. One of the most productive receivers ever, Smith is eighth all time in career receiving yards. In 2005, Smith won the NFL's "Triple Crown" after catching 103 passes for 1,563 yards and 12 touchdowns.

6. Reggie Wayne

Wayne is among several deserving eligible receivers who are still not in the Hall of Fame despite having a career worthy of induction. From 2006-12, Wayne was selected to six Pro Bowls, led the NFL in receiving yards once and played a key role on the Colts' 2006 championship run. Wayne was a prolific performer in both the regular and the postseason; he caught 93 passes for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns during his postseason career that included a key touchdown pass in the Colts' Super Bowl win over the Bears.

Unlike some of his peers, Johnson has been inducted into the Hall of Fame, receiving that honor in 2024, his third year of eligbility. A big reason for Johnson's induction was the fact that he put up crazy numbers despite never playing with an elite quarterback. He led the NFL in average receiving yards per game three times over a four-year span. Johnson twice led the NFL in catches and in receiving yards.

4. Julio Jones

Not many receivers in history enjoyed the run that Jones had in the 2010s. From 2012-19, Jones made the Pro Bowl seven times (including six straight years from 2014-19), led the NFL in receiving yards twice, average receiving yards per game three times, and receptions once. He also had seven 1,000-yard seasons over that span and averaged 1,565 yards receiving per season from 2014-19. Jones' 1,871 yards receiving in 2015 is the second-highest single-season total in league history.

It's easy to forget how Brown was during his prime. From 2013-18, Brown put together the most prolific receiving stretch in NFL history. During that time span, Brown averaged 114 receptions for 1,525 yards and 11 touchdowns per season. He is the only player in league history with six straight seasons with at least 100 receptions. Brown won a Super Bowl late in his career as a member of the Buccaneers.

"Megatron" dismantled opposing secondaries during his nine-year career. His decorated career included leading the league in receiving yards in consecutive years. In 2012, Johnson -- who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility -- broke Rice's 17-year-old single-season record for receiving yards. His 1,964 yards that year are still the highest single-season total in league history.

Only Rice has more career receptions and receiving yards than Fitzgerald, who is also sixth all time in career touchdown catches. In 2008, Fitzgerald almost single-handedly led the underdog Cardinals to an upset win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. During the '08 playoffs, Fitzgerald caught a whopping 30 passes for a postseason-record 546 yards and seven touchdowns.