Julio Jones sets his sight on NFL history

No player in NFL history has ever surpassed 2,000 yards receiving in a single season.

Julio Jones believes it can be done. By him.

“Can it be done? It’s a possibility,” the Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver told ESPN. “It definitely can be done. I mean, Calvin Johnson was close. He had, what 1,900-something? He was right there. So, who knows?”

Johnson’s 1,964 receiving yards represents the standing NFL record, when he was with the Detroit Lions during the 2012 season. Jones owns the league’s second-best all-time mark, when he had 1,871 yards two seasons ago.

“It’s all for fun,” Jones said. “[Fans] obviously want to see somebody do [2,000 yards] because, obviously, it’s never been done. And it’s a lot of talk about it. Any guy of my caliber, you know, can potentially put up those numbers. But at the end of the day, we’re one game at a time. Whatever the defense gives us, we’re going to take it.”

Last season, the defense gave Julio Jones nearly everything he wanted. He was the only player in the NFL to average more than 100 yards receiving per game.

Could he be the only player in history to surpass the 2K mark?