The Tennessee Titans could use an added boost at wide receiver after losing Corey Davis in free agency. Tennessee did add Josh Reynolds in free agency and selected Dez Fitzpatrick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, but neither have the impact as Julio Jones would bring to the offense.

Derrick Henry wants help in Tennessee, making the window to advance to the Super Bowl longer in Nashville. Not a surprise he's advocating the Titans to acquire Jones, who the Atlanta Falcons are still reportedly trying to trade. Henry announced how bad he wants Jones in a tweet Thursday that raised some eyebrows.

The Titans made our list of teams in need of Jones if the Falcons were to put him on the trade block. Atlanta is looking to trade Jones due to salary cap constraints. Jones has a base salary of $15.3 million during the 2021 season, and $11.513 million during the 2022 and 2023 seasons -- so whatever team that acquires him must have salary cap room on the books. Tennessee has $6,003,143 in available salary cap space, so the Titans would need to get creative in order to acquire Jones.

Jones has the highest average receiving yards per game in NFL history at 95.5 and had averaged over 100 receiving yards per game in five different seasons, the most in league history (no other receiver has more than three). The 32-year old Jones had 51 catches for 711 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season, as his average receiving yards per game of 85.7 was sixth in the league. Jones has 12,896 career receiving yards though 135 games, the most for a player in NFL history..

Jones would instantly make the Titans offense better, and ensures opposing defenses won't load the box to stop Henry -- who has the most carries in the NFL over the past three seasons (896) while compiling the most rushing yards (4,626) and rushing touchdowns (45). Henry is still in his prime at 27 years old, so the Titans can get a few more good seasons out of him.

Seems to be a no-brainer for the Titans to add Jones, if they can come up with a trade package good enough for the Falcons to move him.