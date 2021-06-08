For the first time in his NFL career, Julio Jones won't be wearing No. 11 when he takes the field this year. Although it's still unclear what number Jones will be wearing with the Titans this year, we know that 11 has been ruled out thanks to A.J. Brown, who made the announcement on Tuesday.

Brown actually tried to give the number to Julio after the trade went down, but Jones apparently turned him down.

Here's what Brown had to say about the situation on Twitter.

When Brown says he "tried to give it up," he's not kidding.

As early as April 28, Brown made it clear that he would be willing to give his number to Jones if the Titans were able to pull off a trade.

After the trade went down on Sunday, Brown said that he was already working on getting a new number so that Jones could have 11.

"I'm in the works with -- working with (coach Mike) Vrabel about something, about the number," Brown said. "I tried to switch to No. 1, (but) it didn't go through. ... But I'm trying to be a good teammate and look out for him and, you know, let him go out on the right foot. But we'll see. ... All the jersey purchases should stop for a while. Just give it like a month until we find out what's going on."

Brown is a huge fan of Jones and he actually took some credit for the trade after the Titans acquired the Falcons receiver and that's mostly because Brown spent more than a month doing his best to recruit Jones to Tennessee on social media.

Jones has worn No. 11 since his rookie year in 2011 with the Falcons, but obviously, he'll be wearing a new number this year. It's possible that Jones took a pass on 11 because he's now allowed to wear his college number in the NFL.

During his time at Alabama, Jones wore No. 8, but under NFL rules, he wasn't allowed to wear that over the first 10 years of his career. However, thanks to a rule change in 2021, receivers are allowed to wear single-digit numbers this year, which could pave the way for Jones to switch to No. 8.

Of course, if that happens, he's going to have to have a conversation with James Smith, who took No. 8 when he signed with the team in May. Based on the fact that Smith is an undrafted free agent punter, I'm guessing that conversation will last about three seconds and that Julio will get the number if he wants it.