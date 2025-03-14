Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell has been ordered to pay $25 million to a female relative who claims he repeatedly sexually abused her, an Ohio jury determined last month.

In a lawsuit filed in March of 2024, the victim accused Bell and his younger brother, La'Vonte, of engaging in nonconsensual sexual relations that began when she was 6 or 7 years old and "continued through at least 2017," four years after Bell was drafted into the NFL and lived out of the area. The abuse would continue when Bell returned home to Ohio, according to the suit.

Le'Veon Bell's lawyer, Thomas Shaffer, said in a statement that his client denies the allegations.

"My client adamantly denies any and all allegations that have been lodged against him. Further, he was never served with a civil complaint or any documents," Shaffer said (via TMZ). "The default judgment granted was based upon violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served. My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the narratives of the case have never been litigated."

Shaffer claims Le'Veon Bell never lived at the address where the lawsuit was served to him and that no one at that location was authorized to sign for him. Shaffer said his client learned of the ruling online.

Since neither Bell brother responded to the lawsuit, a default judgment was ruled in favor of the plaintiff in October. The trial to determine damages took place without the brothers present, according to court documents.

The jury ruled that the female relative is entitled to $20 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from the former NFL player, bringing the total for Le'Veon Bell to $25 million. La'Vonte Bell is ordered to pay $11 million.

Ohio's statute of limitations for rape is 25 years, and 20 years for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.