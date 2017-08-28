Just like last season, 49ers safety Eric Reid takes a knee during the anthem
Reid said earlier this month he wouldn't kneel during 'The Star-Spangled Banner' this season
Forty-Niners safety Eric Reid knelt during the national anthem ahead of Sunday's preseason matchup against the Vikings. He appeared to be the only 49ers player to do so though at least four teammates -- Marquise Goodwin, Tim Hightower, Dontae Johnson and Eli Harold -- stood while putting their hands on Reid's shoulder as a show of support.
Reid also knelt during the 2016 season after former teammate Colin Kaepernick became the first player to do so as a protest against social injustice.
As recently as two weeks ago, Reid said he had no plans to take a knee again in 2017, even despite the recent violent protests in Charlottesville, Va.
"It doesn't change my plans [to not take a knee]," Reid said at the time, via SFGate.com's Eric Branch. "It's important to discuss the issues that we have in our country. I think it's becoming more and more apparent. Maybe people didn't see what the black community saw when me and Colin were doing our protests, and other players were doing (their) protests, last year. I think it's more apparent now after this past weekend."
Neither Reid nor any of his other 49ers teammates knelt during the team's first two preseason games.
