With his performance so far against the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields is officially in the Bears' history books. His 10 carries for 82 yards in just the first half helped him set the franchise's single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. He moves past Bobby Douglass' 1972 previous record of 968 yards.

Fields is also inching closer to a 1,000 yard season on the ground. He would become just the third quarterback in NFL history to join that exclusive club. Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson are the only two players to record 1,000 rushing yards as a QB, with Jackson having two seasons with accomplishing that impressive feat.

One way Fields is reaching this number is with impressive runs, dodging defenders and taking off with incredible speed. On Sunday, we saw another highlight-reel scramble. Under pressure, he extended the play and nearly ran it to the house.

Take a look at the wild 39-yard play:

Fields was ruled out of bounds before he made it to the end zone, but the Bears punched it in on the next play with a David Montgomery 9-yard rush.