While the playoffs are out of the picture for the Bears, there is certainly a lot to play for in Week 18 for quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears have not made a decision on Fields' future with the team beyond this season, according to NFL Media, but Sunday's game against the Packers will surely factor into that decision, per the report. Winner of four of its past five games, Chicago (7-9) can eliminate rival Green Bay from playoff contention with a win.

Of course, there are other factors at play regarding Fields' future in Chicago. One of them is the possible draft picks the Bears could get if they decide to trade Fields, whose play has continued to improve over his three seasons in Chicago. If they traded Fields, the Bears would likely start over with a rookie, which would help from a salary cap standpoint.

Chicago may also decide to keep Fields, who has played an integral role in the team's recent success. The former first-round pick led the Bears to an upset win over the Lions on Dec. 10 before helping Chicago defeat Arizona and Atlanta in recent weeks. Fields threw for 268 yards and a score against the Falcons while also picking up 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 61.0 YDs 2414 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

If the Bears decide to trade him, Fields will likely attract interest from a bevy of teams looking to upgrade at quarterback. Fields, however, may have to verbally agree to an extension before moving elsewhere, as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If not, Fields' next team could elect to pick up his fifth-year option, which would keep him under contract through the 2025 season.