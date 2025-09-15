New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields remains in concussion protocol as he recovers from a head injury suffered in New York's 30-10 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That means that Fields has to go through an extensive five-step process before he can even return to the field.

Fields could miss multiple days of practice -- at least -- as New York prepares for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jets coach Aaron Glenn noted Monday when speaking with reporters that it would be "hard" to play Fields against Tampa Bay if he's unable to get any meaningful reps before Friday.

"That's just something I believe in, so, again, I don't want to put anything on that as far as where we're at with him until we get to that point." Glenn said.

The injury occurred when Fields took a sack from Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa. He initially went into the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. Prior to exiting the game, Fields completed just three of his 11 passes for 37 yards.

If Fields is unable to go, New York would turn to veteran Tyrod Taylor. Taylor entered against the Bills when Fields went down and threw for 56 yards and New York's lone touchdown.

"If Justin can't play, then Tyrod will be the guy and we have to make sure that we build a plan that is suitable for him," Glenn said.