Justin Fields returned to practice this week, but the Bears quarterback is set to miss a fourth straight game when Chicago plays host to the Panthers to kick off Week 10 Thursday night. Coach Matt Eberflus contradicted himself while discussing Fields' availability Wednesday but ultimately confirmed the QB is still recovering from a thumb injury.

"He's progressing every day," Eberflus told reporters after the Bears announced Fields as doubtful for the game. "He is not medically cleared yet. (Tyson) Bagent will be our starter for this game, and (Nathan) Peterman will back him up."

Asked to clarify why the Bears are officially listing Fields as doubtful rather than out, Eberflus said the team wanted to "give him one more day" before reiterating "he's not playing" against the Panthers. But pressed on the matter again, he took a different approach.

"Right now he's listed as doubtful," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it goes. The chances are, doubtful. (It's) 51% that he's in or out. We'll see where it is. We've got a little time left. But again, we'll declare him out when he's out. Right now, we're still listing him as doubtful."

So, there's a chance Fields could actually suit up? It's anyone's guess. Eberflus did confirm Fields could take the field for pregame warmups, but all signs point to Bagent manning QB1 duties once the game begins. The latter, who's served as Fields' No. 2 despite entering as an undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd University this spring, has gone 1-2 in emergency starts.

Bagent flashed mobility in his Week 6 debut and guided a 30-12 victory over the Raiders in his first career start, becoming the first Chicago QB to win his starting debut in almost two decades. But he's thrown a combined five interceptions in the two games since -- consecutive losses to the Chargers and Saints.