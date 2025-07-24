New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was carted off the field at training camp on Thursday with a toe injury, first-year coach Aaron Glenn told reporters. Fields appeared to injure his right leg or foot, but Glenn later revealed after practice that he believes someone stepped on his toe.

Fields avoided a fracture in the toe, according to NFL Media, but he is getting an MRI as the team continues to gather information.

"I don't know the severity of the injury, but I do know it's a toe on his right side," Glenn said, per NFL Media. "Listen, we have an outstanding backup in Tyrod [Taylor], who has been in this league for around 14 years. So the leadership that he brings ... listen, we're all good. We're all good."

Fields limped to the sideline after running one play of 11-on-11 drills and spent about 10 minutes on the trainer's table with his shoe off before he was carted inside the team facilities. Jets general manager Darren Mougey and a team doctor were seen talking with Fields as he walked gingerly into the locker room following his cart ride.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets this offseason following one year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears went 4-2 as the starter in Pittsburgh, completing a career-high 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in 10 total games played.

Despite the short stint in Pittsburgh, Fields seemed like he was starting to find his footing in the league. He turned the ball over on just 0.8% of his plays with the Steelers after doing so on 2.8% of his plays from 2021-23 -- the highest rate in the NFL. The Jets decided to give him the opportunity to be their starting quarterback in 2025, but he will obviously need to remain healthy to do so.

Behind Fields on the Jets' depth chart is Taylor, Adrian Martinez and rookie Brady Cook.