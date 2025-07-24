The New York Jets are holding their breath after their new quarterback was injured in training camp Thursday, as Justin Fields was carted off the field after sustaining what is being reported as a lower leg injury.

According to The Athletic, Fields limped to the sideline after running one play of 11-on-11 drills. He was then evaluated by trainers off to the side and carted inside the team facilities.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed this offseason following one year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears went 4-2 as the starter in Pittsburgh, while completing 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in 10 total games played. It appeared Fields was turning over a new leaf. He turned the ball over on just 0.8% of his plays with the Steelers after turning the ball over on 2.8% of his plays from 2021-23 -- which was the highest rate in the NFL.

This is a developing story.