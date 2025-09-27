Justin Fields will be back in the lineup for the New York Jets in Week 4. Coach Aaron Glenn said ahead of the "Monday Night Football" clash with the Miami Dolphins that his starting quarterback will play after missing last week with a concussion. The Jets labeled Fields as a full participant in all of their practices on this week's injury report.

With Fields clearing concussion protocol, Tyrod Taylor returns to the bench. Taylor stepped in last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and nearly orchestrated a comeback victory with a 21-point fourth quarter, but a last-second field goal negated the Jets' surge in a 29-27 loss. Taylor went 26 for 36 for 197 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, and he ran for an additional 48 yards.

Monday will mark Fields' first action since Week 2 when he sustained the concussion against the Buffalo Bills. He was off to an abysmal start to what eventually became a 30-10 loss, having completed just three of his 11 passes and taking two sacks and fumbling twice. The 27% completion rate was his lowest in an NFL start.

"Every week is different," Glenn said Saturday of Fields' performance against the Bills. "I think you have to understand if you've been in this league for a long time that I wish you could be at the top of your game every week, but that's just not realistic. When things went the way it went in that game, it got to a point where we really couldn't do the things that we wanted to do."

Fields was much more effective in his Jets debut, though, with three total touchdowns in the season-opening shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"He's a dynamic runner," Glenn said. "He's a smart player. I think in the passing game, it showed exactly what he can do, that first game. We want to continue to expand on that and continue to get better. This week has been a week, for the most part, of improvement."