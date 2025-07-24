New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields dislocated a toe in his right foot and will be considered day-to-day as the Jets continue through training camp, the team announced. A medical evaluation revealed Fields avoided significant injury after he was carted off the field during New York's Thursday practice session.

Fields limped to the sideline after running one play of 11-on-11 drills and spent about 10 minutes on the trainer's table with his shoe off before he was carted inside the team facilities. Jets general manager Darren Mougey and a team doctor were seen talking with Fields as he walked gingerly into the locker room following his cart ride.

Fields, a former first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets in March after spending one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He compiled a 4-2 record as a starter in Pittsburgh and completed a career-high 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for another five touchdowns.

The Ohio State product spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears before he was traded to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2024 season. He started 38 games with the Bears and in 2022 led the NFL with 7.7 yards per rushing attempt.