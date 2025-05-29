Justin Fields is less than three months into his tenure with the New York Jets, but he is already high on his new team's offense. The former first-round pick, who ceded his starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season to Russell Wilson, said at this week's OTAs that "the sky's the limit" for the Jets and their offense during the 2025 season. The challenge for Fields is to turn that potential into production after the Jets ranked 25th in scoring and 24th in total offense a year ago.

The Jets handed the keys to their offense to Fields this spring when they signed him to a two-year, $40 million deal. His supporting cast is stacked with familiar faces, as he played with star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and offensive lineman Josh Myers during his Ohio State career.

"I think I can be great [in this offense]," Fields said. "That's been the goal for me my whole life, my whole career. I think the sky's the limit for this team, for this offense, but we do have a long way to go. Our offense and defense are new, so guys are really tuned in and locked in trying to get everything down. Once we do, I think the sky's the limit. We have all the guys we need. We have all the talent, so it's really just going to come down to discipline and execution when the games come."

Fields never hit his stride with the Chicago Bears, who took him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He improved slightly on an annual basis, though, and he was on pace for a career year last fall before he lost control of the starting job.

Despite his career-best marks in a number of categories, and specifically in his passing accuracy, the Steelers moved on from him after six starts in favor of Wilson. At season's end, Fields held a personal-high 65.8% completion rate with five touchdowns to one interception -- by far the best TD-to-INT ratio of his four-year stint in the NFL.

The decreased turnover and sack rates Fields logged with the Steelers could be harbingers of a complete breakthrough. He would be far from the first late bloomer in recent seasons, and fellow first-round draft products Sam Darnold and Bryce Young laid the blueprint last season for post-hype breakouts.

"My confidence never left me," Fields said earlier this offseason. "I feel like when your confidence leaves you, then you have zero chance. ... You can never lose your confidence, never lose your will to work and get things done. So no matter how many losses and stuff like that, I'm never going to lose my confidence in life or in this game."