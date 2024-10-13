Justin Fields' performance on Sunday was similar to his previous five starts this year for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While far from perfect, Fields was largely efficient, took care of the ball and utilized his legs in an effort to move the Steelers' offense.

The result was a 32-13 win that moved the Steelers to 4-2, but history may also look back on Sunday's win as the game that ended any talk of a quarterback change in Pittsburgh -- at least for the time being.

Russell Wilson, who remains the Steelers' QB1 on the team depth chart, ramped up his practice participation this week and was promoted to the No. 2 spot on Sunday. Wilson has yet to play this year after he aggravated his calf injury back in Week 1. Wilson is itching to play, and he will likely make his long-awaited Steelers debut at some point this season. It just shouldn't be anytime soon, as long as Fields and Pittsburgh's offense continue to make strides.

And that's what took place Sunday in Las Vegas, as Fields and the Steelers' offense recorded a season high in points scored. Fields obviously played a role in that success; he ran for two scores, made several timely throws and did not turn the ball over. Fields was part of an offense that gashed the Raiders for 174 yards and three touchdowns, with Najee Harris leading the way with 106 yards and a score on 14 carries.

After two losses, Pittsburgh went back to its formula for success in 2024: running the ball, making enough plays in the passing game while avoiding mistakes and relying on a defense that leads the league in forcing turnovers in the red zone.

The defense did its job, forcing three turnovers that included T.J. Watt's forced fumble with the Raiders a yard away from the end zone at the start of the fourth quarter. The offense capitalized on the defense's stellar day by scoring 14 points off turnovers. And Pittsburgh's special teams made a big play when linebacker Jeremiah Moon blocked a punt that set up a Chris Boswell field goal midway through the third quarter.

Clearly, Pittsburgh's defense is still the strength of the team. Yet on Sunday, the Steelers offense complemented that side of the ball while largely putting them in favorable spots. Fields played a big role in that success, and that's one of the reasons why the Steelers shouldn't even think about changing quarterbacks for the time being.

With every passing week, the Steelers' offense has continued to make strides with Fields, who in turn continues to largely play winning football. In Fields, the Steelers have a mobile quarterback who gives the offense an added dimension. His mobility has also helped mask some of the injuries Pittsburgh continues to have on the offensive line.

Fields is also growing as a leader. It's clear that he has the respect of his peers, and that includes the members of the defense. That part of Fields' story in Pittsburgh so far shouldn't be overlooked.

Every team needs an identity, and the Steelers have found theirs with Fields under center. Pittsburgh should continue to build on their identity next week against the Jets, with Fields resuming his spot as the Steelers' QB1.