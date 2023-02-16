The Chicago Bears are at a crossroads as a franchise, with the future of Soldier Field and quarterback Justin Fields. The franchise is finalizing a deal on the land they agreed to purchase at Arlington Heights that would be the site of a new stadium, one that could change the landscape of the organization.

A new stadium is coming for the Bears, whether it's further renovations to Soldier Field or a new stadium in Arlington Heights. Fields, who might have an uncertain future with the Bears because Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, hopes Chicago makes a major change when the franchise unveils plans for a new stadium.

"I hope we get a dome," Fields said on the Pardon My Take podcast this week. "I don't care if we're at Soldier Field, I don't care if we're at Arlington Heights. I hope we get a dome."

Fields clearly indicates he wants to build with the Bears and stick around, yet the reasons why he wants a dome are clear. The cold and windy weather in Chicago plays a factor.

"It is very difficult to adjust to it, especially with the wind," Fields said, via NBC 5 Chicago. "That's what I found out. That's what it's all about, is the wind. It can be cold. It can be 10 degrees. But, with no wind you're fine. But with that 15 mile per hour wind, that 20 mile per hour wind, you can't fight it, it's tough.

"When it's that cold, you have to bundle up. I feel way slower in that cold. It's hard to stay warm in that weather."

While a dome would help Fields, the Bears have never played their home games indoors since the franchise was founded in 1919. Chicago has been known for its adverse weather conditions over the years, part of the franchise's identity. Of course, the Bears never had a 4,000-yard passer or a quarterback that finished with 30 passing touchdowns in a season -- the only franchise in NFL history to not have either.

Perhaps Fields is onto something. Then again, the Bears would get a king's ransom if they traded Fields while keeping the No. 1 pick to revamp their franchise.

Fields may never see Chicago get that dome, unless as a visitor.