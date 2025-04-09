Justin Fields already knows what it's like to compete for the QB1 job, and there's a chance he may have to do it again -- or at least have a young quarterback knocking on the door behind him. Fields, who left the Pittsburgh Steelers after one season, signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets as a free agent this offseason.

In Pittsburgh, Fields came in as the presumed backup behind Russell Wilson though served as the starter when the former Super Bowl champion was sidelined due to injury to open the season. Fields helped lead the team to a 4-2 start, but returned to the sideline in favor of the healthy Wilson. Fields wouldn't start again in 2024, and remained limited to coming in for a play or two against an opponent.

Justin Fields NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 65.8 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Fields, 26, now finds himself on his third team since being drafted 11th overall in 2021, with hopes of proving he can be a successful full-time starter. He has a 14-30 career record, with 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in 50 total games played.

His past is far from a guarantee of future success, leaving many wondering if the Jets should bring in a backup plan. While Fields may have thought about this scenario, he isn't interesting in fielding any questions about his new team potentially bringing in a new quarterback in the draft.

"I don't really like to answer rhetorical questions," Fields said via SNY, when asked about the Jets possibly drafting a quarterback in the first or second round. "I'm willing to teach, but I'm not really interested in rhetorical questions."

The Jets currently hold the No. 7 overall pick as well as the 42nd pick in the second round. We'll see if they use either pick, or any others, on a new signal-caller. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.