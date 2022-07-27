Last season, things did not go as well as quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had hoped, but the second-year QB has a positive outlook on any shortcomings. While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, he commented on how last season will propel him for success this year.

Fields threw for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a completion percentage of 58.9% and a 73.2 quarterback rating in his 12 games played.

The team ended the season third place in the NFC North with a 6-11 record.

Rather than being discouraged by his first season, Fields is using it to push himself.

"Failure pushes me to go even harder. So, you know, that's really all I've got to say. I want to do everything I can to win that trophy and get that ring," Fields said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "... I'm a big believer in, 'everything happens for a reason.' Who knows how I would have taken it if I had a great game every game? Maybe I wouldn't have that hunger still."

A ring is likely far away for the former first-round pick, if it happens at all, but the approach and mindset is what the Bears and their fans will want to see out of their young QB.

Many changes have been made since last season, including the firing of their head coach and general manager. Matt Eberflus will now be leading the team as HC and Ryan Poles has occupied the GM spot since January.

A 23-year-old quarterback and a new coach is not the recipe for a turnaround season for the Bears, but if Fields can prove he has star capabilities the team could start building a winning program around him.