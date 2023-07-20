The Chicago Bears have never had a passer throw for 4,000 yards in a single season ... at least not yet. Quarterback Justin Fields believes he can change that, and plans to do so sooner rather than later.

When asked by CBS Sports if he thinks he could get to that magic number, Fields was confident in his answer.

"I will," Fields said, on if he would break the record for most yards thrown in team history.

He then went even further with his prediction, and said, "I plan on doing it this year."

Fields is entering his third season with the Bears. In 2021, his rookie year, he played in 12 games with 10 starts and recorded 1,870 passing yards. Last season, he played and started in 15 games and finished with 2,242 passing yards. His career total for yards passing is at 4,112, which means he would have to have about two combined years of passing this season to beat the record.

Fields is one of the best running quarterbacks in the league, with 1,143 yards on the ground last season, which is just about half of his passing yards. He also broke the Bears' single-season rushing record by a signal-caller in 2022. Bobby Douglass set the previous record in 1972 with 968 rushing yards.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 60.4 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 11 YD/Att 7.05 View Profile

In 2022, nine quarterbacks had over 4,000 yards: Trevor Lawrence (4,113), Geno Smith (4,282), Josh Allen (4,283), Jared Goff (4,438), Joe Burrow (4,475), Kirk Cousins (4,547), Tom Brady (4,694) and Patrick Mahomes (5,250). Fields ranked 26th in passing yards by a quarterback, tied with Lamar Jackson. That ranking will surely go up if the young quarterback achieves his goal.