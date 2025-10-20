New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields' future is in doubt following New York's 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It represents the team's seventh straight to begin Aaron Glenn's tenure as head coach. Glenn benched Fields at halftime in favor of Tyrod Taylor after the Jets failed to score on five of six possessions, only managing a field goal and marred by sloppy play.

Carolina sacked Fields three times in the first half and he threw for just 46 yards before Glenn made the move to Taylor. He finished 10-of-22 for 126 yards and tossed two interceptions to Jaycee Horn after intermission.

"(I was) a little bit (surprised), but at the same time, I can't be mad at the decision," Fields said of his benching. "I understand why. It's life. It's football. I've learned to not take anything personal. Coach AG wanted to see if there was a spark."

Failing to score a touchdown for the second straight game is alarming for Fields, whose last scoring toss came on a 9-yard throw to Garrett Wilson during an Oct. 5 37-22 loss to the Cowboys.

Sunday's opening possession against the Panthers ended on fourth down at Carolina's 330yard line after Fields failed to connect with Josh Reynolds. Thereafter, New York only converted twice on third down the rest of the half, coming up with three points.

"We all have our different opinions," Fields said. "I was through 11 or 12 passes in the first half. I had 50 yards, so, it's not my decision and I'm here to be the best teammate, best person I can be. It's not up to me. I wish things would've went a little bit different. I'm going to show up to work every day the same and try to be a light in the world."

Asked to explain New York's recent issues with getting into the end zone offensively, Fields was blunt with his assessment.

"We didn't get in the end zone ... there's a lot," Fields said. "I don't mean to be rude, but there's no explanation to be honest with you. Simply, we haven't played well enough."

Glenn faces a decision at quarterback ahead of next weekend's game at Cincinnati. He did not commit to a starter following the loss to the Panthers. Taylor put the Jets in position to score on several possessions in the second half, but two costly mistakes ended those threats.

"As a competitor, you always want to start, but that's not my decision nor will I feel any way emotionally about whatever coach chooses to decide," Taylor said. "I'll be ready for the opportunity, but I'm also here to support Justin as well, too. I have a a lot of respect for him and every guy in this locker room."