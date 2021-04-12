The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be in attendance at the upcoming second pro day events of Justin Fields and Trey Lance, two of this year's top quarterback prospects. But that's not all. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, both Fields and Lance are set to incorporate a number of the 49ers' own drills into their next on-field workouts. San Francisco has all but admitted it will take a quarterback after trading up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and now arguably the two best signal-callers likely to be available to them are essentially campaigning to be the selection.

"I am told that what those quarterbacks are going to do on the field is a mix of their original pro day (drills) mixed with some drills and throws that (49ers coach) Kyle Shanahan uses in practice," Pelissero said Monday. "In other words, no, you cannot do private workouts this year, but this is about as close as you're going to get to what a private workout otherwise would look like."

Neither Fields nor Lance, of course, has been the most popular projection for the 49ers at No. 3. That honor belongs to Alabama's Mac Jones, whose reputed NFL readiness has apparently made him a Shanahan favorite. But Jones is widely considered to be a less talented prospect than both Fields, from Ohio State; and Lance, from North Dakota State. And according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, plenty of coaches and executives around the league believe the Jones buzz could be a smokescreen.

"At minimum," Pelissero added regarding the pro days, "the 49ers are trying to be thorough here, fully examining their options."