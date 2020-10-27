As wildfires continue to rage in California, the devastation has even begun to affect the NFL. On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that several players and staff members of the Los Angeles Chargers, including quarterback Justin Herbert, were forced to evacuate their homes amidst the Southern California wildfires. The team assisted getting everyone set up in hotels, and there is reportedly no change when it comes to preparing for the Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Over 100,000 people in California have been forced to evacuate so far.

Herbert actually appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday morning and informed Patrick that he was conducting the interview from a hotel since he was forced to evacuate. The rookie quarterback out of Oregon recorded his first win as a starter on Sunday, as the Chargers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 39-29. Herbert threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns during the matchup and also rushed for 66 yards and another score. Herbert has taken this Chargers team to new heights since he took over for Tyrod Taylor and has quickly established himself as a franchise quarterback after the team moved on from Philip Rivers this past offseason

The Chargers and Broncos are currently tied for third in the AFC West with a 2-4 record, so this matchup on Sunday is important. Thankfully, all members of the Chargers are reportedly safe and this matchup remains on schedule.