Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took the NFL by storm during his rookie season and that burst onto the scene has many excited for what's to come as he enters his sophomore campaign in 2021. As he continues to prepare for that next step in what is billed to be a promising pro career, Herbert will be spending the summer months getting situated inside a new offense led by Joe Lombardi, who was hired as the new offensive coordinator in January.

On top of the natural progression any quarterback makes heading into a new season, Los Angeles' new offense will look for even more growth from Herbert. The 23-year-old noted last week that there is some carryover from the offense he ran in 2020, but did highlight that more responsibility will be thrust onto his shoulders, particularly pre-snap at the line of scrimmage. That change sounds like something the young quarterback is eager to embrace.

"It's pretty similar. I think there are just more personnel [groups], more formations and a lot more put on the quarterback with going up to the line of scrimmage," Herbert said, via NFL.com. "Like I mentioned earlier, having a set list of plays that you can go to against a specific defense. It's kind of a game-plan thing that you go up to the line of scrimmage, but that part I really enjoy."

As for the man constructing this new offense, Lombardi spent most of his NFL upbringing within the New Orleans Saints organization. However, the last time he was elevated to offensive coordinator in the league it didn't go so smoothly. Leading the Detroit Lions offense from 2014-15, Lombardi's unit grew stale, ranking in the bottom half of the league in total yards and points scored. Because of that, he was later fired from Detroit in the midst of his second season with the team.

That said, Lombardi was able to go back to the Saints following his departure from the Lions and help that offense as the quarterbacks coach. From 2016 until last season, New Orleans boasted a top- ive offense in points scored, which is, in part, thanks to the guidance of Lombardi. Meanwhile, the quarterback that Lombardi directly worked with during his time with the Saints in Drew Brees recently noted that he'll be able to "tailor make" an offense that highlights Herbert's skills. While Lombardi continues to craft that offensive attack, it'll be up to Herbert to study up and be able to master it as they roll through training camp later this summer.

"I think the tough part is memorizing and learning it all," said Herbert. "That's where it's tough because you have to go in there and spend a lot of time watching film, practicing and repping it. That's what has been so great about these last couple of weeks, is just being out there with the guys, making mistakes and pointing out the wrong guy and doing the wrong things -- but you learn from it. You watch the film and you get better from it. As long as we're listening to the coaches and figuring that out, I think we'll be in good shape."

Last year, Herbert threw for more passing touchdowns, completions and 300-yard games than any other rookie quarterback in NFL history. If he can take a Year 2 leap off that type of production, while growing more familiar with his new offense, the Chargers could be a tough out throughout the 2021 season.