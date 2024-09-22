Justin Herbert gave it his best shot, but in the end, his high-ankle sprain proved to be too painful to play through. The Chargers quarterback made it to midway through the third quarter before he exited Sunday's game against the Steelers for good after taking a sack that made his already painful injury even worse.

Herbert, who was seen wearing a walking boot following the Chargers' 20-10 loss to the Steelers, said he felt comfortable entering Sunday's game after being labeled as questionable to play. Herbert was given the green light after going through warmups without issue.

During the game, Herbert acknowledged that soreness in his ankle was progressing. He said he really started to feel it after defensive tackle Cam Heyward hit him while he was in the process of being sacked by linebacker Elandon Roberts with 7:09 left in the third quarter.

Herbert left the game one play later, and the Chargers' hopes of winning basically left with him.

"As soon as I saw Justin get up, first sign of any limp he was coming out of the game," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterwards. "I took him out."

With backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the game, the Chargers offense went nowhere as Pittsburgh's pass rush continued to take over the game. Conversely, Steelers quarterback Justin Fields led his offense on two scoring drives over that span that included a game-clinching touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III midway through the fourth quarter.

The first half, though, was largely dominated by Herbert, who completed his first 9 passes that included a beautifully-thrown, 27-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston that gave Los Angeles a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. Herbert finished the half with 126 yards on 12 of 16 passing.

The second half was a different story. With the Chargers' running game non-existent, the Steelers started to tee off on Herbert, who fumbled the ball after being sacked by linebacker Nick Herbig on the second play of the second half. Herbert left the game after being sacked by Roberts on the Chargers' ensuing drive.

Herbert's status will be something to watch this week, as the Chargers prepare for a big divisional matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the rest of two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.