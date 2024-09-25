Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers got some positive news this week. The quarterback had an MRI Monday that revealed his ankle injury is "progressing," according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. Herbert was officially limited in Wednesday's practice as his status for the Chargers' Week 4 divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs is still to be determined.

"We're going to evaluate and get treatment," Harbaugh said earlier in the week after Herbert's X-rays came back negative.

The 26-year-old was questionable heading into last week's matchup, after suffering the high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

Herbert exited during the third quarter of their Week 3 game loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He took a sack that appeared to further aggravate the injury and was seen limping. He needed attention in the medical tent and didn't return to the game, leaving backup Taylor Heinicke to lead the offense.

"As soon as I saw Justin got up -- first sign of any limp, he was coming out of the game," Harbaugh said. "I took him out."

Herbert was spotted in a walking boot after the loss.

Harbaugh said he didn't regret putting Herbert in, noting that they went through the protocol of doctors clearing him and using his own judgment to make the call.

"The other [decision] would be, 'No, you can't play. We're going to take it out of your hands and [not] let a warrior be a warrior.' That doesn't resonate with me," Harbaugh said. "And it's Justin Herbert. That don't make them like him. I thought he did great."