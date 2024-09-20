The Los Angeles Chargers have officially listed Justin Herbert as questionable for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. This comes after the quarterback was a limited participant during Thursday's practice after missing Wednesday's session with what the team listed as an ankle injury. Herbert himself got into more specifics surrounding the injury while speaking to reporters on Friday.

The 26-year-old noted that he suffered a high-ankle sprain during last Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. Herbert added that it's "yet to be decided" whether he'll play in Week 3 and added that the pain is "not great"

"Thankfully, it's only Friday," Herbert said, via ESPN.

Herbert was present for the final practice of the week on Friday, and reporters on site spotted the quarterback's right ankle heavily taped up.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 67.4 YDs 274 TD 3 INT 1 YD/Att 5.96 View Profile

Despite suffering that injury in Week 2, Herbert played the entire game against the Panthers. In the 26-3 victory, he completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 130 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also added 18 yards rushing on six carries.

The Chargers find themselves 2-0 heading into this Week 3 matchup against the Steelers, who also come into this head-to-head undefeated. Naturally, a hobbled Herbert or no Herbert entirely would drastically decrease the club's ability to stay out of the loss column, particularly against a Pittsburgh defense that has stifled opponents through the first two weeks of the year.

If Herbert is ultimately unable to go, the Chargers have Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke as the backup options behind him.