Justin Herbert and Justin Fields combined to make NFL history during the Chargers vs. Steelers Week 3 matchup in Pittsburgh.

Herbert started the game by going 10 of 10 for 100 yards which included a touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston. Fields also had a perfect start. The Steelers quarterback completed his first nine passes for 59 yards in addition to his short touchdown run that tied the score.

The 19 combined consecutive completions were the most to start an NFL game since 1991, according to CBS Sports.

The game's first incomplete pass didn't come until Herbert misfired on his 11th attempt with 3:16 left until halftime. Herbert, playing through a high ankle sprain, didn't appear to be bothered at all by the injury during the game's first 30 minutes. He made several big throws while leading the Chargers to a 10-7 halftime lead.

Fields would complete another pass before firing his first incomplete pass on Pittsburgh's ensuring drive. While he wasn't as impressive as Herbert, Fields held his own against the Chargers' formidable defense as he continues to play in relief of injured teammate Russell Wilson.

In all, Herbert went 12 of 16 for 125 yards in the first half. Fields went 14 of 17 for 105 yards in the opening half of what has been a competitive matchup between two 2-0 teams.