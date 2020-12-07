Justin Jefferson has been arguably the best rookie wide receiver in the NFL this season, and is putting up one of the best rookie seasons for a pass catcher in NFL history. Jefferson recorded his first 1,000-yard season in Sunday's overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, becoming the first Minnesota Vikings wide receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards in his rookie campaign since Randy Moss in 1998.

Jefferson has recorded 61 catches for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 17.0 yards per catch. His 1,039 receiving yards are the second-most in NFL history for a rookie through 12 games since the merger and are the most recorded by a rookie in the opening 12 games of a season since Bill Groman had 1,222 receiving yards for the Houston Oilers in 1960. Moss had 1,014 receiving yards after 12 games in that 1998 season.

"He's just hard to cover," said Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. "He's a guy that has great acceleration off the line. He tracks the ball really, really well. He still makes a lot of rookie mistakes, but once we get that out of him, it'll help the rest of this, as well, because he had some things today, too."

Jefferson became the only rookie in Vikings history to have five 100-yard receiving games in a season, breaking Moss' record of four set in 1998. He finished with nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win.

Moss finished with a Vikings' rookie record 1,313 yards on 69 catches in 1998, with 17 touchdowns. Jefferson is unlikely to catch the touchdown mark, but is within striking distance of the reception and yardage record for a rookie pass catcher in Minnesota. He's on pace for 1,385 yards on the season -- which would be the second-most in league history for a rookie (behind Groman's 1,483 receiving yards in 1960).

'He continues to just be a great asset for us. I'm so grateful that we drafted him and so grateful that we have him," said Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. "In addition to being such a capable receiver he has a great demeanor about him during the games. He doesn't get high or low, just kind of stays the course, and he's a great teammate.

"It's a been a joy working with him, and we're only 12 games into his career, so there's a lot of football ahead. I think our fan base should be excited about what he'll be able to do, hopefully for a long time."