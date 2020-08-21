Watch Now: Vikings Preview: Kirk Cousins Begins Life Without Stefon Diggs ( 6:46 )

The Minnesota Vikings have high expectations for Justin Jefferson as an adequate replacement for Stefon Diggs, even though the rookie wideout is going through a steep learning curve at the moment. According to the Athletic's Chad Graff, Jefferson is the "clear No. 3 option right now" at wide receiver on the Vikings, behind Adam Thielen -- as expected -- and Bisi Johnson.

Johnson is clearly the surprise of the group. He had 31 catches in his rookie year -- good for 15th amongst first-year players. His 294 receiving yards were 19th amongst all rookies and his three touchdowns were tied for 11th. The seventh-round pick was set to battle for a roster spot in training camp, but has found his way into the starting lineup after a week of practice. What's even more surprising is that free agent signing Tajae Sharpe and 2020 fifth-round pick K.J. Osborn aren't ahead of Johnson on the depth chart either.

Why is Jefferson the No. 3 wide receiver a big deal in Minnesota? The Vikings don't run many three-wide receiver sets to begin with, running "11 personnel" just 25% of the time last season (per Sharp Football Stats) -- the lowest percentage in the NFL. Minnesota ran "21 personnel" (two running backs) 21% of the time -- second in the NFL -- and "12 personnel" (two tight ends) 34% of the time, also second in the league.

If Jefferson is the No. 3 wide receiver in Minnesota, he isn't getting on the field much. Jefferson was arguably the best slot receiver in college last season, but the lack of "11 personnel" hurts his chances with the Vikings unless offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak adds a new wrinkle to the offense different from Kevin Stefanski.

Whether Jefferson is a good fit with the Vikings remains to be seen, but he still needs to acclimate himself to the offense. Kirk Cousins doesn't appear too concerned with his progress.

"I think he's just doing a nice job here getting the play call in the huddle, getting out, getting lined up, knowing where to go, what to do, the depth to go on the route and ultimately why you bring him in is for the natural stuff," Cousins said. "Learning the plays takes time no matter how good you are, but when the instincts can take over and you can make great plays, that's what you're looking for."