Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was not in the lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Houston Texans, but Jefferson delivered a brief pregame message that Vikings fans can expect to see him on the field soon. Walking across the U.S. Bank Stadium turf ahead of Saturday's game in street clothes, Jefferson told the NFL's social media account on X "Don't worry, Jets gonna be on that field real soon. Real soon."

Jefferson has been sidelined with a hamstring strain since July 24. It's not his first, either, having missed seven games in 2023. With that history, it made sense for the team to handle Jefferson with care ahead of the start of the regular season.

Jefferson turned in his fourth All-Pro effort last season, catching 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year has recorded more receiving yards (7,432) than any player through five NFL seasons.

It remains to be seen whether the Vikings will want Jefferson to see any preseason action or if they will hold him out until the start of the regular season. The Vikings travel to Chicago to face the Bears in a Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup.