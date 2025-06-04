Justin Jefferson established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL through his first five seasons. As the Minnesota Vikings usher in a new era at the quarter position with J.J. McCarthy, Jefferson took on more of a leadership role this offseason.

Jefferson has been participating in Minnesota's OTAs this week, which is something that he hasn't done in the past. The Vikings star believed it was a "no-brainer" to develop chemistry with his new quarterback and other new teammates ahead of the 2025 campaign.

"It's not really hard, I would say," Jefferson said, per the Vikings website. "I mean, I've done it before. But it's just having a little bit of extra time to really bond with the team, build that connection. And, of course, getting those reps with the quarterback, it makes a big difference.

"I feel like it's more for them than for me. It really doesn't matter who's throwing the ball. As soon as the ball gets close to my face, I'm gonna try to catch it. It doesn't matter how fast the ball is going, the spin of it, or if it's coming from a lefty or a righty. I mean, my job is to catch the ball. So I feel like it's more for the quarterback to see the tempo of the routes, seeing how I run the routes, seeing the different moves that I add to my routes, and I feel like working with that is more of a quarterback thing than a receiver thing."

After all, the Vikings wideout tallied 495 receptions for 7,432 receiving yards in his first 77 career games. Jefferson is also just 110 catches away from passing Randy Moss for second on Minnesota's all-time receptions list.

Jefferson is attempting to build a rapport with McCarthy as the former Michigan quarterback is set to enter his first season as the full-time starter.

"First of all, he understands the role that he has now. He understands that he is the starting quarterback at this moment," Jefferson said. "I feel like he kind of brings that with him to practice, knowing that he has to have that leadership. He's the captain of our team. So I feel like him being right beside me and him trying to learn as much as he needs to, I feel like just his awareness of the game and his intelligence has really grown."

Jefferson also is a fan of what McCarthy can bring to the table based off of what he's seen thus far.

"He can definitely zip it whenever he needs," Jefferson said, an effortless joy seeping through his smile. "And I try to kind of force it to him, it's just all about being confident. … Just let everything happen. Don't try to make the best play every single play. Just going out there and just being himself."

McCarthy was expected to compete for the starting job in 2024, but suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee that required season-ending surgery. As a result of McCarthy's absence, Sam Darnold served as the Vikings starting quarterback and led the team to a playoff berth last season. However, with Darnold signing with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, McCarthy likely will have the full reins under center when the 2025 campaign gets underway.